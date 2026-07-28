Glenda Dorchak Sells 4,000 Shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $232,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,867 shares in the company, valued at $865,556.74. This represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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GlobalFoundries Stock Down 6.3%

GlobalFoundries stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,011. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $92.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.76.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. GlobalFoundries's payout ratio is 34.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFS. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on GlobalFoundries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in GlobalFoundries by 674.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 705 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 39.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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