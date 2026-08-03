Global Business Travel Group Stockholders Approve Long Lake Merger Agreement

Global Business Travel Group NYSE: GBTG stockholders approved the company’s merger agreement and an advisory proposal covering merger-related executive compensation at a special virtual meeting, according to preliminary voting results announced by the company.

The meeting was called to consider proposals related to the company’s merger transaction with Long Lake. Paul Abbott, Global Business Travel Group’s chief executive officer, chaired the meeting, while Eric Bock, the company’s chief legal officer, global head of mergers and acquisitions and compliance, and corporate secretary, handled the formal proceedings.

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Bock said the special meeting was held pursuant to a notice dated July 6, 2026, which was sent to stockholders of record as of that date. Broadridge Financial Solutions served as inspector of elections, represented by Tony Carideo.

Quorum and Merger Vote

As of the July 6 record date, Global Business Travel Group had 522,373,443 outstanding shares of Class A common stock entitled to vote, Bock said. At least 466,895,035 shares were represented virtually or by proxy, establishing a quorum for the meeting.

Stockholders were asked to vote on adoption of the agreement and plan of merger dated May 2, 2026, among the company, Gaia Purchaser Inc. and Gaia Merger Sub Inc. Under the agreement, Gaia Merger Sub would merge into Global Business Travel Group, with the company surviving the transaction as a wholly owned subsidiary of Gaia Purchaser.

The company’s board recommended that stockholders vote in favor of the merger proposal.

Following the close of voting, Bock said the preliminary count from the inspector of elections showed that stockholders had approved adoption of the merger agreement.

Executive Compensation Proposal Also Approved

Stockholders also approved, on an advisory and non-binding basis, a proposal concerning specified compensation that will or may become payable to the company’s named executive officers in connection with the merger.

Details concerning the potential compensation were included in the company’s proxy statement, Bock said. The board had also recommended a vote in favor of the advisory compensation proposal.

A third proposal, which would have allowed the company to adjourn the special meeting to a later date if needed, was not presented for a vote. Bock said sufficient votes had already been received to approve the merger proposal.

Final Results to Be Filed

The preliminary voting outcome will be certified by the inspector of elections and included in the company’s records. Bock said final voting results would be reported in a Form 8-K filing within four business days after the meeting.

Abbott then adjourned the meeting, thanking stockholders for their support since Global Business Travel Group became a public company in May 2022. He noted that the gathering could be the company’s final stockholder meeting.

About Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG)

Global Business Travel Group NYSE: GBTG, formerly known as American Express Global Business Travel, is a provider of end-to-end corporate travel management solutions. The company helps organizations plan, book and manage business travel, meetings and events through an integrated suite of services. Its offerings include traveller support, expense management, virtual and in-person meeting services, data analytics and duty-of-care solutions tailored to enterprise customers.

Operating under a global network of offices and digital platforms, Global Business Travel Group serves clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

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