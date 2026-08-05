Global-e Online (GLBE) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2157 per share and revenue of $283.0980 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Global-e Online Stock Performance

GLBE stock opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Global-e Online from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Global-e Online to an "accumulate" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Global-e Online

Insider Buying and Selling at Global-e Online

In other news, COO Shahar Tamari sold 24,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $920,213.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,931,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,725,361.66. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Nir Debbi sold 14,582 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $584,884.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 4,430,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $177,698,731.35. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,858 shares of company stock valued at $11,107,165. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. ION Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,931,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 99,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 501.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 78,632 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 9.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,531 shares of the company's stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 6.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,519 shares of the company's stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company's stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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