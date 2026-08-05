Global Indemnity Group Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Global Indemnity Group NASDAQ: GBLI reported second-quarter net income of $11.1 million, up 8% from $10.3 million a year earlier, as the insurer cited continued strength in loss performance, higher investment income and growth in several core businesses.

For the first six months of 2026, net income totaled $15.3 million, compared with $6.4 million in the prior-year period. Chief Executive Officer Jay Brown said the company’s underlying insurance operating trends remained “strong and consistent” with results delivered over the past several years, while management continues to invest in technology platforms and new product initiatives.

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Underwriting Results and Expenses

Second-quarter accident-year underwriting income rose 3% to $5.8 million, supported by 4% growth in earned premiums. The company posted an accident-year combined ratio of 94.7%, while its loss ratio improved 1.8 points from the prior year to 53.8%, which Chief Financial Officer Brian Riley attributed to catastrophe loss ratio performance.

For the first half, accident-year underwriting income increased 3% to $11.2 million and the accident-year combined ratio was 94.8%. Riley said the year-to-date comparison excludes the impact of California wildfires included in 2025 figures.

Operating expenses remained elevated as Global Indemnity builds products and technology capabilities on its Katalyx and Kaleidoscope platforms. The quarterly expense ratio was 40.9%, with Brown saying expenses were about 4.5 points above the company’s long-term target level.

Brown said spending has reached a pivot point and should begin declining as a percentage of premiums. He expects operating expenses to accelerate lower during 2027, with more normal levels expected by the latter half of 2028. The company’s goal remains to return to an expense ratio of roughly 36 within two years, he said.

Premium Growth Led by Reinsurance and Collectibles

Belmont Core gross written premiums increased 7% year over year to $117 million in the second quarter. First-half Belmont Core premiums rose 3% to $214 million, although Brown said that pace remains below the company’s rolling growth targets.

Growth was led by Valiant Re, the company’s assumed reinsurance operation, where second-quarter premiums rose 79% to $21.5 million. First-half Valiant Re premiums increased 43% to $32.7 million. Three new treaties were added during the quarter, bringing the number of in-force treaties to 22 as of June 30.

Penn-America: Premiums rose 2% during the quarter after declining 5% in the first quarter. Management said it continues to maintain pricing and return standards in a more competitive excess-and-surplus market.

Premiums rose 2% during the quarter after declining 5% in the first quarter. Management said it continues to maintain pricing and return standards in a more competitive excess-and-surplus market. Vacant Express: Premiums increased 6% to $13.1 million in the quarter and 5% to $24.5 million for the first half. Brown said the business no longer offers a California admitted property product.

Premiums increased 6% to $13.1 million in the quarter and 5% to $24.5 million for the first half. Brown said the business no longer offers a California admitted property product. Collectibles: Premiums rose 14% to $4.8 million in the quarter and 13% to $9.4 million year to date, while continuing to produce what management described as strong underwriting results.

Premiums rose 14% to $4.8 million in the quarter and 13% to $9.4 million year to date, while continuing to produce what management described as strong underwriting results. Specialty products: Premiums declined 36% to $7.8 million in the quarter, primarily due to terminated products. Excluding terminated business, premiums across 11 ongoing programs were down 1%.

Management said it expects full-year Belmont Core gross written premiums to finish about 15% above 2025 levels, despite modest first-half growth. Brown acknowledged that reaching that target would require strong double-digit premium growth in the second half, but said it remains a reasonable objective because of the varying growth rates among the company’s businesses.

The company is also advancing new ventures in aging services and specialty casualty, with product-formation work expected to continue through year-end. Brown said both initiatives are intended to become medium-term growth opportunities.

Technology and AI Initiatives

Global Indemnity said testing is substantially complete for Penn-America Pro, with a September launch still targeted. The next phase of the Kaleidoscope platform will focus on Vacant Express and Collectibles, while broader applications to new ventures and partner application-programming-interface connectivity are expected in 2027.

Brown said Sayata, the company’s digital small-commercial insurance distribution platform, recorded an 8.5% increase in submissions during the first half, expanded carrier participation and launched Excess Cyber. Automation initiatives reduced Sayata’s average daily ticket volume by more than 22%, he said.

On artificial intelligence, Brown said the company is training its employee population in AI skills and is seeing isolated efficiency gains. AI tools intended to support underwriting decisions and claims settlement assessments remain in development and testing. He said more significant underwriting applications are expected as Kaleidoscope is fully deployed across the company’s direct product capabilities during 2027.

Investment Portfolio and Capital

Second-quarter investment income was $16.4 million, compared with $14.7 million a year earlier. The result included a $2.3 million mark-to-market gain on limited partnership interests. Excluding limited partnership income, investment income was $14.1 million, down from $15.3 million in the prior-year quarter because of a higher allocation of the fixed-income portfolio to U.S. Treasuries.

The fixed-income portfolio’s book yield rose to 4.42% as of June 30 from 4.27% at year-end 2025. The company reinvested $177 million of maturities at an average yield of 5.45%, compared with a 4.26% average yield on the maturing securities. Its fixed-income portfolio had an average duration of 1.08 years and an average credit quality of AA-.

Riley said management is targeting a 4.9% fixed-income book yield by Dec. 31. The company expects to exit its remaining limited partnership investment, which Riley described as a global international equity fund with roughly $1 million remaining, by year-end.

Global Indemnity ended the quarter with $302 million in discretionary capital. Brown said the company has internal plans to deploy that capital through additional products and expansion of current offerings, estimating a roughly 2.5-year ramp to fully utilize the excess capital. Management said adjusted return on equity, excluding excess capital and related investment earnings and focusing on after-tax operating income, was nearing 13%.

About Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group NASDAQ: GBLI is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. Through its subsidiaries, the company focuses on underwriting commercial niche insurance products designed to meet the needs of small to mid-sized businesses and select specialty markets. Its approach centers on disciplined underwriting, customized policy structures and targeted distribution channels to address coverage gaps often underserved by standard carriers.

The company's product portfolio encompasses surety and fidelity bonds, workers' compensation, general liability, commercial auto, professional liability and environmental liability.

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