Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:XRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:XRN - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRN. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th.

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Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

NYSE XRN opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $478.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Global Medical REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.33%.

Institutional Trading of Global Medical REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,001.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 70.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,379 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT NYSE: GMRE is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing healthcare-related properties across the United States. The company acquires, develops and leases a diversified portfolio of medical office buildings, outpatient facilities, long-term care centers and other specialized healthcare real estate. By concentrating on essential healthcare assets, Global Medical REIT seeks to generate stable, long-term rental income under triple-net and modified gross lease structures.

Since its incorporation in 2016 and initial public offering in 2017, the company has pursued an acquisitive growth strategy targeting markets with strong demographic trends and limited supply of modern medical facilities.

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