Global Net Lease (GNL) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Global Net Lease to announce earnings of ($0.0533) per share and revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter. Global Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.840 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.37 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%.

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Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.1%

GNL stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.02. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. Global Net Lease's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -190.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 180.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 846.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GNL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Huntington initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Global Net Lease

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease NYSE: GNL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company's business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease's portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

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