Global Partners (GLP) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $7.5066 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, analysts expect Global Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Global Partners Stock Performance

NYSE GLP opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company's fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $53.25.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is a boost from Global Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Global Partners's dividend payout ratio is 85.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC grew its position in Global Partners by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global Partners by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the energy company's stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Global Partners from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Research cut Global Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Global Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Global Partners

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. The company sources refined petroleum products from major refineries and suppliers and transports them through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals and storage facilities. Global Partners focuses on delivering fuel and related services to commercial, industrial and residential customers, positioning itself as a key midstream and downstream energy operator in its core markets.

Through its extensive terminal network in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada, Global Partners supplies gasoline, diesel, home heating oil, kerosene, propane and biofuels to a broad customer base.

Further Reading

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