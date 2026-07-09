Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the business services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target suggests a potential upside of 29.88% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Global Payments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.33.

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Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.05. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $61.16 and a 1 year high of $90.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Global Payments's revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company's stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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