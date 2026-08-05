Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $90.85 and last traded at $89.29, with a volume of 623761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.25.

The business services provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.02. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-13.800 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Global Payments from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Global Payments from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $2,911,939,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,615,577 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $781,728,000 after acquiring an additional 205,880 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 13.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,892 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $345,524,000 after acquiring an additional 523,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,014,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,675,925 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $207,117,000 after purchasing an additional 45,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company's stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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