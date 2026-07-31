Global Self Storage (SELF) to Post Earnings on Friday

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect Global Self Storage to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $3.1460 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 15.37%.The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million.

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Global Self Storage Trading Down 0.6%

SELF stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94. Global Self Storage has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $5.63.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Global Self Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Global Self Storage from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SELF

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 158.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,552 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 27,914 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,131 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc NASDAQ: SELF is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties across the United States. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company focuses on delivering storage solutions tailored to both personal and commercial customers. Since its formation in 2012, Global Self Storage has built a diversified portfolio designed to meet a range of storage needs—from climate-controlled units to vehicle and business storage options.

The company's primary business activities include the development of new facilities, the strategic acquisition of existing properties and the repositioning of underperforming assets.

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