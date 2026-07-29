GlobalFoundries (GFS) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect GlobalFoundries to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $1.7641 billion for the quarter. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect GlobalFoundries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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GlobalFoundries Stock Down 7.8%

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. GlobalFoundries has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $92.55. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. GlobalFoundries's payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samak L. Azar sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $37,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,261.08. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $232,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,556.74. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 20,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,108 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 3,575 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in GlobalFoundries by 5.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in GlobalFoundries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,242 shares of the company's stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research raised GlobalFoundries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GlobalFoundries

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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