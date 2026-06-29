GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Insider Samak Azar Sells 335 Shares of Stock

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) insider Samak Azar sold 335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $29,151.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,377.68. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts: Sign Up

GlobalFoundries Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of GFS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.00. 2,916,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,976. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $92.55.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. GlobalFoundries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFS shares. Arete Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.29.

Get Our Latest Report on GFS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in GlobalFoundries by 8.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 3,575 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,744 shares of the company's stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GlobalFoundries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GlobalFoundries wasn't on the list.

While GlobalFoundries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here