Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.08, but opened at $37.45. Globant shares last traded at $39.1820, with a volume of 1,791,245 shares changing hands.

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Trending Headlines about Globant

Here are the key news stories impacting Globant this week:

Positive Sentiment: Globant reported Q1 2026 earnings of $1.50 per share, matching Wall Street estimates, and revenue of $607.1 million, slightly above expectations. The company also unveiled a new $125 million share buyback and said it is shifting deeper into AI-native tech services, which could support longer-term growth. Article Title

Globant reported Q1 2026 earnings of $1.50 per share, matching Wall Street estimates, and revenue of $607.1 million, slightly above expectations. The company also unveiled a new $125 million share buyback and said it is shifting deeper into AI-native tech services, which could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Trading activity picked up sharply, including unusually heavy call option buying, suggesting some investors are positioning for a continued rebound in the shares.

Trading activity picked up sharply, including unusually heavy call option buying, suggesting some investors are positioning for a continued rebound in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Needham kept a buy rating but lowered its price target to $50 from $60, while Truist cut its target to $44 and maintained a hold rating. Both targets still imply upside from current levels, but the reductions reflect more cautious expectations. Article Title

Needham kept a buy rating but lowered its price target to $50 from $60, while Truist cut its target to $44 and maintained a hold rating. Both targets still imply upside from current levels, but the reductions reflect more cautious expectations. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains elevated after multiple law firms publicized a securities fraud class action against Globant, with reminders about the June 23 lead-plaintiff deadline. These headlines can pressure the stock by increasing uncertainty and legal risk. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush set a $54.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLOB

Globant Stock Up 12.4%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50. Globant had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $607.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Globant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.100-6.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Globant by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Globant by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 493 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Globant by 561.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Globant by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant's service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

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