Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $181.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 8,258 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.24, for a total value of $1,480,163.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,979,148.04. The trade was a 33.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 7,936 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,242,698.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 50,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,168.64. The trade was a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,524 shares of company stock worth $13,582,332. Insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Globe Life by 41.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 316 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $179.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business's 50-day moving average price is $169.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.52. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $191.55.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's payout ratio is 8.76%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Further Reading

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