Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.8889.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Texas Capital raised shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 34,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total value of $5,229,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,603.58. The trade was a 38.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $1,666,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,004,053.60. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,187 shares of company stock valued at $19,529,414. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 909.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,866 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $7,348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,947 shares of the company's stock worth $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 2,185.8% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 38,666 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.0%

GL stock opened at $180.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.47. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 19.38%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Globe Life's payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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