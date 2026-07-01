Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $181.33 and last traded at $180.8140, with a volume of 73595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.68.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $199.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Texas Capital raised Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $175.89.

View Our Latest Report on GL

Globe Life Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business's fifty day moving average price is $159.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 34,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total transaction of $5,229,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,231,603.58. The trade was a 38.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 8,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.24, for a total transaction of $1,480,163.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,979,148.04. This trade represents a 33.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 124,187 shares of company stock worth $19,529,414 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,090,885 shares of the company's stock worth $1,411,311,000 after buying an additional 86,349 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,948,676 shares of the company's stock worth $552,262,000 after acquiring an additional 102,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,353,192 shares of the company's stock worth $327,479,000 after acquiring an additional 217,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,257 shares of the company's stock worth $260,176,000 after acquiring an additional 125,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,247 shares of the company's stock worth $200,734,000 after acquiring an additional 355,399 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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