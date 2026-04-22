Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.400-15.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 15.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Globe Life Stock Up 0.3%

GL stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.36. The stock had a trading volume of 568,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,687. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $111.13 and a 1-year high of $152.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 19.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Globe Life's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Globe Life from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "moderate buy" rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $258,842.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,752.52. This represents a 34.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total transaction of $1,809,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,969.04. This trade represents a 25.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,807 shares of company stock worth $12,041,286. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 477 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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