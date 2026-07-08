Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the medical device company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.73% from the company's current price.

GMED has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.45.

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Globus Medical Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company's 50-day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $740.35 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 510,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,201,733. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 20.9% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,837 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Globus Medical by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,842 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,365 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Defilade Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Globus Medical by 32.6% in the first quarter. Defilade Capital Management L.P. now owns 354,350 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $30,531,000 after acquiring an additional 87,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 20.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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