Gold Royalty (GROY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $9.1080 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.94 million. Gold Royalty had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. On average, analysts expect Gold Royalty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Gold Royalty Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.92. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Gold Royalty by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 363,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GROY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Gold Royalty from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gold Royalty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GROY

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp is a precious metals royalty and streaming company that focuses on acquiring and managing royalty interests in gold, silver and other metal assets. The company provides upfront funding to mining operators in exchange for a percentage of future metal production, offering an alternative financing model that can reduce capital requirements and accelerate development timelines for mining projects.

The firm's diversified portfolio spans royalty and stream agreements across the Americas, with interests in operating mines, development‐stage assets and advanced exploration projects.

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