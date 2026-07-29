Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

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A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gold.com from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Gold.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital set a $52.00 price objective on Gold.com in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gold.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gold.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gold.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Gold.com

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $1,663,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,172,639.16. The trade was a 58.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund acquired 58,536 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $2,523,486.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,622,000. This trade represents a 41.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 730,338 shares of company stock worth $31,842,096. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gold.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Gold.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Gold.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold.com Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.55. Gold.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.62. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gold.com will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold.com Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Gold.com's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Gold.com declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 8th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gold.com

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

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