Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Golub Capital BDC has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 73.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.8%.

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Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The firm's 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.91 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,447 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company's stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC NASDAQ: GBDC is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company's core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

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