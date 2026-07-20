GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.8125.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GoodRx from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded GoodRx from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on GoodRx from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDRX

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of GDRX opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. GoodRx had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $185.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 95,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 202.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company's stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: GDRX operates a digital healthcare platform designed to help consumers compare prescription drug prices at retail pharmacies across the United States. Through its website and mobile applications, GoodRx aggregates pricing and discount information from a wide network of pharmacies, enabling users to access coupons and savings programs on both generic and brand-name medications. The platform also features price transparency tools that inform patients about cost variations and available discounts to alleviate the financial burden of prescription medications.

In addition to its core drug pricing service, GoodRx offers telehealth services under the GoodRx Care brand, providing virtual consultations for a range of non-emergency conditions and prescription needs.

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