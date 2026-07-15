Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.4855 per share and revenue of $103.2970 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $79.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 8.3%

GSHD opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 9,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $390,806.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,995,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $285,123,536.80. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martin Ellis Thornthwaite acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $207,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,800 shares of company stock worth $480,718 and sold 219,192 shares worth $9,092,267. Company insiders own 38.07% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 802.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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