Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) General Counsel Buys $150,801.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) General Counsel John Terry O'connor acquired 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.81 per share, with a total value of $150,801.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel owned 3,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $222,611. This trade represents a 210.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 98,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,618. The business's 50 day moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average is $87.29. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.42. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $128.00.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.25 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.60%. Goosehead Insurance's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 802.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 73.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $72,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $79.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $92.11.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

