Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.49% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.18.

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Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 6.9%

GSHD traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 260,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $79.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, General Counsel Martin Ellis Thornthwaite acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $207,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 82,689 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $3,453,919.53. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,050,356 shares in the company, valued at $294,493,370.12. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,800 shares of company stock worth $480,718 and sold 219,192 shares worth $9,092,267. Insiders own 38.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 484.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 514 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 471.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,049,000 after buying an additional 72,527 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3,485.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 386,906 shares of the company's stock worth $16,506,000 after buying an additional 376,114 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,351 shares of the company's stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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