Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $45.58, but opened at $53.37. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $52.3810, with a volume of 151,364 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $79.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

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Goosehead Insurance News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Goosehead Insurance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on profit and margins — Goosehead reported Q1 EPS of $0.37, above the Street estimate (~$0.20), with net income rising to $8.0M and adjusted EBITDA up 57%, signaling improved profitability. Read More.

Q1 beat on profit and margins — Goosehead reported Q1 EPS of $0.37, above the Street estimate (~$0.20), with net income rising to $8.0M and adjusted EBITDA up 57%, signaling improved profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and volume growth — Total revenues grew ~23% YoY to $93.1M and total written premium rose ~13% to $1.1B, showing continued top-line expansion in its agency model. Read More.

Revenue and volume growth — Total revenues grew ~23% YoY to $93.1M and total written premium rose ~13% to $1.1B, showing continued top-line expansion in its agency model. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large buyback and capital actions — The company repurchased $49.8M of shares in the quarter (avg price ~$50.54), which supports EPS and signals management confidence. Read More.

Large buyback and capital actions — The company repurchased $49.8M of shares in the quarter (avg price ~$50.54), which supports EPS and signals management confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Guidance and targets — Management outlined 2026 revenue growth guidance of 10%–19% and a target client retention rate of 86%, providing a clear near-term growth framework. Read More.

Guidance and targets — Management outlined 2026 revenue growth guidance of 10%–19% and a target client retention rate of 86%, providing a clear near-term growth framework. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management hires and ops focus — Goosehead appointed John Martin as CFO and promoted Mark Jones Jr. to President & COO, moves that investors may view as strengthening financial and operating leadership. Read More.

Management hires and ops focus — Goosehead appointed John Martin as CFO and promoted Mark Jones Jr. to President & COO, moves that investors may view as strengthening financial and operating leadership. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call color — Management highlighted growth initiatives and AI investments to improve agent productivity; the full call transcript provides detail on execution plans. Read More. | Read More.

Earnings call color — Management highlighted growth initiatives and AI investments to improve agent productivity; the full call transcript provides detail on execution plans. Read More. | Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue reporting nuance raised questions — Some outlets noted "core revenue" (~$79.5M) below certain consensus figures (street consensus cited higher), creating short-term confusion about which revenue measure investors should focus on. That variance can temper enthusiasm despite EPS beat. Read More.

Revenue reporting nuance raised questions — Some outlets noted "core revenue" (~$79.5M) below certain consensus figures (street consensus cited higher), creating short-term confusion about which revenue measure investors should focus on. That variance can temper enthusiasm despite EPS beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technical context — GSHD trades at a rich forward multiple (high P/E) and remains below its 200-day moving average, so upside could be limited if investors expect sustained higher revenue growth to justify the valuation. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSHD has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $66.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on GSHD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Louis Goldberg acquired 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,038.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,038.75. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 802.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 15.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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