Graco (GGG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Graco (NYSE:GGG - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $607.44 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Graco (NYSE:GGG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 22.96%.The business had revenue of $540.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Graco's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Graco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Graco Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08. Graco has a twelve month low of $72.51 and a twelve month high of $95.69. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Graco's payout ratio is currently 38.44%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other news, Director Andrea Helen Simon acquired 1,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $99,857.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,857.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Graco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1,636.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,011,196 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $82,888,000 after purchasing an additional 952,977 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,279,553 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $108,711,000 after buying an additional 899,174 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 735,146 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $63,201,000 after buying an additional 396,125 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2,100.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 382,762 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,375,000 after buying an additional 365,367 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,252 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,662,000 after buying an additional 300,661 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Graco from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Graco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GGG

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc is a leading manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Founded in 1926, the company has built a reputation for innovation in spray finishing, lubrication, and fluid management technologies. Graco's solutions are designed to address the needs of paint and coatings applicators, general industry, and process fluids in a variety of end markets.

The company's product portfolio includes airless and air-assisted spray equipment, pumps for oil and gas applications, industrial lubrication systems, and automated dispensing equipment.

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