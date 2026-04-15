GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in March

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 870,378 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 1,135,181 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,033 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,673,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 546,177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,782,531 shares of the company's stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,052 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 357.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,655 shares of the company's stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,797 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 1,286,455 shares of the company's stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 808,615 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,122,722 shares of the company's stock worth $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 236,738 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded GrafTech International from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $11.75.

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GrafTech International Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $195.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International NYSE: EAF is a leading global manufacturer of graphite electrodes and other specialty graphite products used primarily in electric arc furnaces (EAFs) for steel production. The company's core offerings include ultrahigh-power, high-power and regular power electrodes, along with related accessories such as graphite shapes and heterogeneous carbon materials. These products play a critical role in steelmaking by conducting the high electrical currents required to melt scrap steel efficiently and with reduced environmental impact compared to traditional blast furnace methods.

With a manufacturing footprint spanning North America, Europe and Asia, GrafTech serves steel producers and foundries worldwide.

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