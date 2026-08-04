Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.50.

GHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Graham from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Graham from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Graham from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research cut Graham from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Graham to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Graham alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Graham

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the second quarter worth $594,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Graham by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 85,103 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,520 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company's stock.

Graham Price Performance

GHM opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.00. Graham has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $125.82.

Graham (NYSE:GHM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.95 million. Graham had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Graham will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Graham

Graham Corporation NYSE: GHM is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company's technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Graham, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Graham wasn't on the list.

While Graham currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here