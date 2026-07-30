Graham (NYSE:GHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $19.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.83 by $4.63, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. Graham had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 5.40%.

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Graham Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:GHC traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,227.84. 12,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.79. Graham has a 52-week low of $917.48 and a 52-week high of $1,262.35. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,149.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,121.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Graham's payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Graham has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GHC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Graham by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,307 shares of the company's stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,167 shares of the company's stock worth $26,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Graham by 39.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Graham by 35.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company's stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company's core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

Further Reading

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