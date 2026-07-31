GRAIL (GRAL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.6556) per share and revenue of $42.39 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by $0.47. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 253.22%.The company had revenue of $40.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.16 million. On average, analysts expect GRAIL to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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GRAIL Trading Up 12.1%

GRAL opened at $71.14 on Friday. GRAIL has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $118.84. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 3.22.

Key Headlines Impacting GRAIL

Here are the key news stories impacting GRAIL this week:

Positive Sentiment: GRAIL will report its second-quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Aug. 5. The release gives investors a near-term catalyst to assess revenue growth, test adoption, cash usage and management’s outlook. GRAIL to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

GRAIL will report its second-quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Aug. 5. The release gives investors a near-term catalyst to assess revenue growth, test adoption, cash usage and management’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Management is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on Aug. 11. The event could provide additional commentary on commercial execution, the Galleri cancer-detection test and the company’s development strategy. GRAIL to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

Management is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on Aug. 11. The event could provide additional commentary on commercial execution, the Galleri cancer-detection test and the company’s development strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple investor-rights law firms reiterated that Aug. 4, 2026 is the deadline for investors to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action. The notices are largely duplicative and do not represent new operating or financial developments for GRAIL. GRAIL Shareholder Action Reminder

Multiple investor-rights law firms reiterated that Aug. 4, 2026 is the deadline for investors to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action. The notices are largely duplicative and do not represent new operating or financial developments for GRAIL. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit alleges that GRAIL and certain executives made misleading statements or failed to disclose risks concerning the likelihood and timing of achieving the NHS-Galleri trial’s primary endpoint—a statistically significant reduction in Stage III-IV cancers. The litigation relates to investors who bought shares from May 13, 2025, through Feb. 19, 2026, and could create legal costs, reputational pressure and additional volatility. The allegations have not been proven. GRAIL Investor Alert

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Partridge sold 1,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 163,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,001,117.04. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GRAIL by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,510,000 after buying an additional 993,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GRAIL by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,827,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,418,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GRAIL by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,385,000 after acquiring an additional 588,647 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GRAIL during the 4th quarter valued at $37,874,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GRAIL during the 4th quarter valued at $36,655,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRAL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GRAIL from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GRAIL in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on GRAIL in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GRAL

GRAIL Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc NASDAQ: GRAL is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company's platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

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