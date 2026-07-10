Grainger (LON:GRI) Insider Robert Hudson Acquires 88 Shares of Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI - Get Free Report) insider Robert Hudson bought 88 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 per share, with a total value of £149.60.

Robert Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Robert Hudson purchased 94 shares of Grainger stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 159 per share, for a total transaction of £149.46.

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Grainger Price Performance

Grainger stock traded up GBX 1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 174.78. 1,773,611 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,584,794. Grainger plc has a 12-month low of GBX 118.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 161.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 174.35. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Grainger (LON:GRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 4.20 EPS for the quarter. Grainger had a net margin of 54.91% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of £113.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Grainger plc will post 10.4590732 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Grainger from GBX 336 to GBX 238 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Grainger from GBX 285 to GBX 227 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Grainger from GBX 298 to GBX 253 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Grainger from GBX 232 to GBX 210 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grainger presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 225.60.

View Our Latest Report on GRI

Grainger Company Profile

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK's largest listed residential landlord, a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and a leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,000 rental homes to over 25,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.4,300 homes and £1.3bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK. Grainger works in partnership with a large number of public sector organisations to deliver new homes to local communities, including Transport for London, Network Rail, the Ministry of Defence, Lewisham Borough Council and the Local Pensions Partnership. The Grainger team is dedicated to the common purpose of Renting Homes, Enriching Lives, backed by a set of core values.

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