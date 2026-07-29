Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.6667.

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Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $198.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $100.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $150.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.60. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $134.27 and a 12 month high of $223.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.08. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 19.54%.The company had revenue of $308.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation's largest private Christian universities. The company's offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

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