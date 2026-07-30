Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.180-10.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.740-1.780 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. Truist Financial set a $100.00 target price on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $198.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $171.67.

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Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 5.8%

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $9.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.13. 499,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,956. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $134.27 and a twelve month high of $223.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $261.80 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company's stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,888 shares of the company's stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation's largest private Christian universities. The company's offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

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