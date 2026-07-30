Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.750-3.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.0 million-$329.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of 0.000. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.180-10.320 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial set a $100.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $198.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $171.67.

Read Our Latest Report on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $9.18 on Thursday, reaching $150.13. The company had a trading volume of 499,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,956. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $134.27 and a twelve month high of $223.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 19.54%.The business had revenue of $264.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4,339.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,508 shares of the company's stock worth $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 123,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,318,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation's largest private Christian universities. The company's offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

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