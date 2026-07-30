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Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Graphic Packaging logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Graphic Packaging declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, payable October 6 to shareholders of record on September 15. The dividend represents an annualized payout of $0.44 and a yield of approximately 3.9%.
  • The dividend appears well covered, with a current payout ratio of 17.9%; analysts expect next year’s earnings of $1.21 per share, implying a projected payout ratio of 36.4%.
  • Wall Street remains cautious on the stock: analysts’ consensus rating is “Reduce,” with an average price target of $11.03 versus the reported share price of $11.31.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Graphic Packaging has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Graphic Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.17%.Graphic Packaging's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPK. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $9.60 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $11.70 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $11.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graphic Packaging

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

See Also

Dividend History for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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