Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Announces Earnings Results

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.17%.The business's quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Graphic Packaging updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.650-0.900 EPS.

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Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm's 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $11.70 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $11.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on Graphic Packaging

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 17,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $200,054.82. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,054.82. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 13,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 96.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,527 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 948.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

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