Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a "neutral" rating and a $11.70 price target on the industrial products company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GPK. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.26.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 4.0%

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 130,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.66. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.17%.The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Graphic Packaging's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil purchased 17,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $200,054.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,878 shares in the company, valued at $200,054.82. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 282.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 13,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 649.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,321.1% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Graphic Packaging, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Graphic Packaging wasn't on the list.

While Graphic Packaging currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here