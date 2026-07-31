Gray Media (GTN) to Announce Earnings on Friday

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect Gray Media to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $795.1330 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Gray Media had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gray Media to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Gray Media Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gray Media has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Gray Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Gray Media's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 57,000 shares of Gray Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,200.40. This trade represents a 92.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Media

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gray Media by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 368,897 shares of the company's stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 58,790 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Gray Media by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in Gray Media by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 74,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Gray Media by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 397,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 121,060 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTN. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Gray Media from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Gray Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gray Media from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Gray Media from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gray Media

About Gray Media

Gray Media NYSE: GTN is a U.S.-based broadcasting and digital media company that owns and operates a portfolio of local television stations and associated digital platforms. The company's core business centers on delivering local news, sports and entertainment programming through its network-affiliated broadcast outlets. In addition to traditional over-the-air distribution, Gray Media supports multi-platform video streaming and on-demand services for audiences across its markets.

Gray Media's television stations carry network programming from major national broadcasters, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and The CW, and often feature locally produced news and public affairs content.

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