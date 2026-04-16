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Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Great Portland Estates logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Great Portland Estates with a target of GBX 450, implying roughly a 37.6% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst coverage is split (four Buys, four Holds), producing a MarketBeat consensus of Moderate Buy and a consensus target of GBX 400.88.
  • Company insiders have been net buyers, acquiring 52,410 shares in the past three months and owning 1.53% of the company, indicating insider accumulation.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 450 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target indicates a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock's current price.

GPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 370 target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 370 to GBX 340 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 297 to GBX 377 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 345 price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 400.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPE

Great Portland Estates Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of LON GPE opened at GBX 327 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 270 and a 52-week high of GBX 377. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 317.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 324.50.

Insider Transactions at Great Portland Estates

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 32,330 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 309 per share, for a total transaction of £99,899.70. Also, insider Peter Duffy acquired 19,965 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 343 per share, with a total value of £68,479.95. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 52,410 shares of company stock worth $16,879,510. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company's stock.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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