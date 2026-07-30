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Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at Scotiabank

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Great-West Lifeco logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank raised Great-West Lifeco’s price target to C$100 from C$95 and maintained a “sector outperform” rating, implying 8.78% upside from the reported price.
  • Great-West Lifeco shares rose 1.7% to C$91.93, while analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and average price target of C$93.27.
  • Directors sold a combined 119,200 shares worth approximately C$9.8 million over the past three months, despite the company reporting C$1.42 in quarterly EPS and C$8.35 billion in revenue.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "sector outperform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank's price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock's current price.

GWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotia raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$93.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GWO

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 1.7%

GWO traded up C$1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$91.93. The company had a trading volume of 350,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,427. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$87.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.92. The company has a market cap of C$82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$51.60 and a 12-month high of C$93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm had revenue of C$8.35 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.4525194 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Mei Dong sold 39,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.33, for a total value of C$3,007,402.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,693.93. This represents a 93.54% decrease in their position. Also, Director Edmund Francis Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.20, for a total transaction of C$3,448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$757,180.80. The trade was a 81.99% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,200 shares of company stock worth $9,821,888. 70.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm's profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement. In 2020, Great-West announced it would acquire Personal Capital and MassMutual's recordkeeping business. In Europe, Great-West offers life insurance, annuities, and reinsurance primarily in the U.K., Ireland, and Germany.

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Analyst Recommendations for Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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