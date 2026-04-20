Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$68.00 to C$71.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. Great-West Lifeco traded as high as C$70.81 and last traded at C$70.70, with a volume of 144945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$70.53.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GWO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$68.44.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on Great-West Lifeco

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Great-West Lifeco news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings sold 46,413 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.46, for a total transaction of C$2,945,368.98. Insiders own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 0.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.93, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.96%.The business had revenue of C$8.34 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.4525194 EPS for the current year.

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Great-West Lifeco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.28%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm's profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement. In 2020, Great-West announced it would acquire Personal Capital and MassMutual's recordkeeping business. In Europe, Great-West offers life insurance, annuities, and reinsurance primarily in the U.K., Ireland, and Germany.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Great-West Lifeco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Great-West Lifeco wasn't on the list.

While Great-West Lifeco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here