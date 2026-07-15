Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$83.00 to C$95.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Great-West Lifeco traded as high as C$92.93 and last traded at C$92.58, with a volume of 273469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$91.25.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GWO. Barclays upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$70.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$80.73.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWO

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mei Dong sold 39,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.33, for a total value of C$3,007,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$207,693.93. This trade represents a 93.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Jean-Francois Poulin sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.55, for a total value of C$1,791,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 160 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$14,328. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their position. Insiders sold 119,200 shares of company stock worth $9,821,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 6.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$83.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.03. The company has a market cap of C$83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.37 billion for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.4525194 EPS for the current year.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Great-West Lifeco's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm's profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement. In 2020, Great-West announced it would acquire Personal Capital and MassMutual's recordkeeping business. In Europe, Great-West offers life insurance, annuities, and reinsurance primarily in the U.K., Ireland, and Germany.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Great-West Lifeco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Great-West Lifeco wasn't on the list.

While Great-West Lifeco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here