Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $8.45. Green Thumb Industries shares last traded at $7.7840, with a volume of 389,427 shares traded.

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Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.12.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries is a diversified cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer with operations spanning cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The company develops branded cannabis products across multiple formats, including dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, concentrates, edibles and vaporizers. Its product portfolio is marketed under well-known brand names tailored to the adult-use market, and the company works with licensed cultivators and partners to ensure consistent quality and compliance with state regulations.

In addition to its branded product lines, Green Thumb Industries maintains a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that supply its retail outlets as well as independent dispensaries.

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