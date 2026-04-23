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Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Green Thumb Industries logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) shares gapped up Thursday, opening at $8.45 versus Wednesday's close of $7.92; the stock last traded at $7.7840 on volume of 389,427 shares.
  • Key technicals and valuation: 50‑day SMA $6.61, 200‑day SMA $7.12, and a market cap of $1.55 billion with a P/E of 15.52 and beta of 1.12.
  • Green Thumb is a diversified cannabis consumer packaged‑goods company and retailer that spans cultivation, manufacturing and distribution and markets branded products across multiple formats to the adult‑use market.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Green Thumb Industries.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $8.45. Green Thumb Industries shares last traded at $7.7840, with a volume of 389,427 shares traded.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.12.

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries is a diversified cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer with operations spanning cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The company develops branded cannabis products across multiple formats, including dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, concentrates, edibles and vaporizers. Its product portfolio is marketed under well-known brand names tailored to the adult-use market, and the company works with licensed cultivators and partners to ensure consistent quality and compliance with state regulations.

In addition to its branded product lines, Green Thumb Industries maintains a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that supply its retail outlets as well as independent dispensaries.

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