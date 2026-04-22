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Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Stock Price Up 13.5% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Green Thumb Industries logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stock jumped 13.5% in mid-day trading, trading as high as $8.55 and last at $8.17 (previous close $7.2005) on roughly 548,009 shares traded, about 2% above average volume.
  • The shares sit above their moving averages (50-day $6.58, 200-day $7.12); the company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.
  • Green Thumb Industries is a diversified cannabis CPG and retailer operating cultivation, manufacturing, distribution and retail of branded adult-use products across formats such as flower, edibles, oils and vaporizers.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Green Thumb Industries.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 548,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 537,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.2005.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries is a diversified cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer with operations spanning cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The company develops branded cannabis products across multiple formats, including dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, concentrates, edibles and vaporizers. Its product portfolio is marketed under well-known brand names tailored to the adult-use market, and the company works with licensed cultivators and partners to ensure consistent quality and compliance with state regulations.

In addition to its branded product lines, Green Thumb Industries maintains a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that supply its retail outlets as well as independent dispensaries.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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