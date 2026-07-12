Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GBX. Zacks Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Susquehanna cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $45.00.

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Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of GBX stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.20. 412,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,476. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.43. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $59.19.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $576.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $612.69 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.07%.The company's revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 19.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,399 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,002 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 477,218 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company's stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading supplier of freight transportation equipment and services. The company designs, engineers and manufactures railroad freight cars—such as intermodal well cars, covered hoppers, tank cars and double-stack cars—as well as marine barges for domestic and international customers. Beyond original equipment production, Greenbrier provides aftermarket services including maintenance, repair, refurbishment and mechanical overhauls under long-term service agreements.

Greenbrier's operations are organized into OEM and aftermarket segments, with manufacturing facilities and engineering centers across North America, Europe and Russia.

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