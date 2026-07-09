Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.25, but opened at $31.60. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $31.82, with a volume of 1,278 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Greene County Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Greene County Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $543.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.40. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 27.28%.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Greene County Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.47%.

Insider Transactions at Greene County Bancorp

In other news, Director John Brust bought 2,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,180 shares in the company, valued at $100,529. The trade was a 99.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,864,341.20. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 658.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company's stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Greene County Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank based in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century and has cultivated a reputation for community-focused banking in Greene County and the surrounding region of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Through its subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including personal and business deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, consumer installment loans, and agricultural financing.

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