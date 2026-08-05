Greenlight Capital Re Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Greenlight Capital Re NASDAQ: GLRE reported a second-quarter net loss of $29.6 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, as investment losses in its Solasglas portfolio and catastrophe and large-loss provisions weighed on results.

Chief Executive Officer Greg Richardson described the quarter as challenging, citing a $20 million provision for losses related to the Middle East conflict and a $6.5 million provision tied to an oil refinery explosion in Qatar. The company said the Qatar facility fire was not believed to have resulted from a hostile act or attack connected to the conflict.

The company’s underwriting loss was $0.2 million and its combined ratio was 100.1%, including 17.1 percentage points of catastrophe and large losses. Chief Financial Officer Faramarz Romer said the comparable catastrophe and large-loss ratio was 4% in the prior-year quarter.

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Middle East Reserves Drive Specialty-Book Losses

Greenlight Re booked an additional $20 million in reserves during the second quarter related to the Middle East war, following $5 million reserved in the first quarter. The $25 million total includes one known full-limit loss of $7.6 million, $9.9 million in other specific event losses and $7.5 million for estimated incurred-but-not-reported losses.

Romer said insured-loss estimates remain uncertain because of limited access to affected areas and restrictions in certain territories. Richardson said the company has reserved for events through June 30 that it considers prudent, although “there is a high degree of uncertainty.”

Management said it was not aware of any major third-quarter losses from the conflict at the time of the call. Richardson also said Greenlight Re’s potential exposure is declining as cedents reduce regional exposures and the company has non-renewed several accounts.

Responding to an analyst question, Richardson said marine and aviation are areas of concentration within Greenlight Re’s specialty business. While the company is not a major catastrophe or casualty writer, he said it is an established participant in specialty markets and expects meaningful losses from events such as the Middle East conflict and the earlier war in Ukraine. He said the reported losses were within the company’s risk-management guidelines and expectations.

Investment Portfolio Posts Quarterly Loss, Rebounds in July

Greenlight Re reported a net investment loss of $23.8 million, compared with a $7.8 million investment loss in the second quarter of 2025. The loss was primarily attributable to the Solasglas investment portfolio, which declined 5.4% during the quarter. Other investment and interest income from collateral and funds-withheld balances partially offset the decline, contributing $4.1 million.

Chairman David Einhorn said Solasglas’ long portfolio contributed 12% during the quarter, while the short portfolio detracted 12.3% and macro positions detracted 5.4%. The S&P 500 Index rose 15.2% over the same period.

The portfolio’s largest positive contributors were long positions in Centene, Green Brick Partners and Penn Entertainment. Its largest detractor was a short basket of AI-adjacent stocks, which appreciated as investor interest in artificial intelligence-related companies continued. Long SOFR futures and gold also detracted from performance, though gains in inflation swaps offset part of the losses from the SOFR futures position.

Einhorn said Solasglas returned 4.9% in July, bringing its year-to-date return to 6.1%. Net exposure ended the second quarter at approximately 33%, down from about 41% at the end of the first quarter, before increasing to approximately 39% at the end of July.

Innovation Segment Delivers Underwriting Profit

The company’s innovation segment produced $2.6 million in underwriting income and a combined ratio of 89.7%, compared with a combined ratio of 107% in the prior-year quarter. The segment reported pre-tax income of $1.5 million, reflecting the underwriting profit, a $0.5 million investment loss and $0.6 million in other expenses.

Innovation gross written premiums rose 12% to $30.9 million, driven by new business and greater exposure in existing financial and specialty-line treaties. Net earned premiums increased 16% to $24.9 million. Romer said the segment’s loss ratio improved by 9.5 percentage points, helped by lower attritional losses and improved prior-year reserve development.

Richardson said Greenlight Re received approval in principle from the Council of Lloyd’s to transition Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456 from a Syndicate-in-a-Box to a full syndicate effective Jan. 1, 2027. The change is intended to support further growth at Lloyd’s and expansion into an MGA channel focused on traditional business and a treaty reinsurance channel.

Premium, Capital Management and Book Value

Greenlight Re’s gross written premiums increased 2% in the quarter due to innovation-business growth, while net written premiums declined 11% as the company reduced net exposure amid softening market conditions. Open-market net written premiums fell 10% to $128.2 million, and the segment’s combined ratio was 100.7%, with catastrophe and large losses accounting for 20.3 percentage points.

Excluding catastrophe and large losses, the company reported improvements in underwriting metrics. The attritional loss ratio improved 4.3 percentage points to 51.7%, while prior-year reserve development improved the combined ratio by 1.4 percentage points, largely due to releases associated with the 2025 California wildfires.

During the quarter, Greenlight Re repurchased $14.2 million of shares and subsequently bought another $3.9 million. Since the start of 2026, the company has repurchased 4% of its outstanding shares for $23.1 million and had $36 million remaining under its board-authorized repurchase program.

Fully diluted book value per share stood at $20.61 at the end of the second quarter, up 0.9% for the first six months of 2026.

About Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. NASDAQ: GLRE is a Bermuda‐incorporated reinsurer externally managed by Greenlight Capital Re Services Ltd., a subsidiary of Greenlight Capital, Inc Since its formation in 2016 and subsequent initial public offering in 2017, the company has focused on providing customized reinsurance solutions to insurers worldwide. Greenlight Capital Re operates as an independent, publicly traded entity, leveraging the investment expertise and underwriting rigor that underpin its parent's investment platform.

The company's core business activities encompass both treaty and facultative reinsurance across a broad spectrum of property and casualty lines.

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