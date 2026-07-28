Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Purchases 2,500 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI - Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,606,602 shares in the company, valued at $73,670,750.28. The trade was a 0.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Snehal Patel purchased 1,100 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $14,168.00.

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Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ GLSI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. 80,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.40. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35.

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,657 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $627,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Greenwich LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLSI

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc NASDAQ: GLSI is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immune modulators for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product pipeline includes candidates engineered to activate or regulate key components of the innate and adaptive immune systems, with programs advancing through preclinical and early-stage clinical studies.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Greenwich LifeSciences conducts its research and development activities primarily in the United States.

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