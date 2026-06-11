Greif (NYSE:GEF) SVP Sells $130,520.00 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 65,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,196.32. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Timothy Bergwall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $135,320.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $140,840.00.

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Greif Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Greif stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 287,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,699. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Greif (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Greif had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Greif's previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Greif's dividend payout ratio is currently 85.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Greif by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Greif from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Greif from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Greif from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Greif from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.50.

View Our Latest Report on GEF

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif's longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company's core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

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